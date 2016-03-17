Ab sofort gibt es Osterangebote im PlayStation Store

PlayStation-Besitzer dürfen jubeln, denn die PlayStation-Store-Osterangebote sind da. Egal ob ihr nun eine PS4, PS3, PS Vita oder PSP eurer Eigen nennt, ab sofort darf bei etlichen Titeln gespart werden. Da das Angebot wirklich viele Titel umfasst, haben wir die interessantesten Spiele nachfolgend aufgelistet. Falls ihr ein bestimmtes Spiel in der Liste vermisst und es ebenfalls Teil des Angebots ist, teilt es uns via Kommentarfunktion mit.
Osterangebote (bis 30.03.16)
PS4:
FIFA 16 – 28,99€
Grand Theft Auto V – 44,99€
J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition – 24,99€
Unravel – 15,99€
Rainbow Six Siege – 44,99€
PS3:
Grand Theft Auto V – 24,99€
Max Payne 3 Complete – 6,99€
PSP & PS Vita:
GRAND THEFT AUTO: CHINATOWN WARS – 3,59€
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories – 3,59€
Osterangebote (bis 06.04.16)
PS4:
Battlefield 4 – 9,99€
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – 24,99€
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition – 19,99€ (17,99€ für PS Plus-Mitglieder)
DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION – 26,99€ (24,29€ für PS Plus-Mitglieder)
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition – 29,99€
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – 29,99€
Mortal Kombat X – 29,99€ (26,99€ für PS Plus-Mitglieder)
Transformers: Devastation – 19,99€
Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition – 49,99€ (44,99€ für PS Plus-Mitglieder)
PS3:
Yakuza 4 – 7,99€
Yakuza 5 – 24,99€
PS Vita:
Dead or Alive 5 Plus – 19,99€
Zum Abschluss nochmal der Aufruf: Falls ihr ein bestimmtes Spiel in der Liste vermisst und es ebenfalls Teil des Angebots ist, teilt es uns via Kommentarfunktion mit.
Sämtliche Angebote findet ihr im PlayStation Store. Viel Spaß beim Stöbern!
